Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.94 million. Astera Labs also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.
Astera Labs Trading Down 2.0 %
ALAB stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. 7,923,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,819. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on ALAB
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $6,203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,762,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,351,942.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,748,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,970,841 over the last ninety days.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for The Market Now and Into 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.