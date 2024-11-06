Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,668 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 198,768 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.5% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,902,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

