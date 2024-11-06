Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,773 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.30 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

