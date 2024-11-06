Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $23.38 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $23,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 182.5% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,530,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,037,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,875,366.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.55, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

