Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.34 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.23 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

