Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,008,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,898,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,807,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,035,000 after buying an additional 598,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,406,000 after buying an additional 1,500,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,456,000 after buying an additional 496,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.