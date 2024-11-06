Assa Abloy AB (ASAZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on November 29th

Assa Abloy AB (OTC:ASAZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Assa Abloy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTC ASAZY opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. Assa Abloy has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $17.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Assa Abloy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Assa Abloy

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

