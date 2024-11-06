Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

AZPN stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,506.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

