Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 443 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.66), with a volume of 120918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.66).

Asia Dragon Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £682.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 414.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.44.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.