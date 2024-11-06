Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 223,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 453,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

