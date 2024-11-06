Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASND opened at $128.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average is $133.46. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4,231.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

