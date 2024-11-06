Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.20.

ABG stock opened at $242.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $195.09 and a 12 month high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after purchasing an additional 146,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,270,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,572,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

