ASB Consultores LLC Sells 114 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ASB Consultores LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,501,000 after acquiring an additional 183,721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,073,000 after acquiring an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

