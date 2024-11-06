ASB Consultores LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ASB Consultores LLC reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4,306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after buying an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 278.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $51.03.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 658.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

