Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,434,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

