Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 2.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $897,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 381.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 139,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.