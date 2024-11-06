Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

