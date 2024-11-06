Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 30.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 225.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

BDX opened at $240.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.51 and its 200 day moving average is $235.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.