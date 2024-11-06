Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARKO opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

