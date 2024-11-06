Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 624 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.33, for a total transaction of $241,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $242,342.88.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total value of $1,512,431.04.
Arista Networks Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of ANET stock opened at $405.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.19 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 25.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
