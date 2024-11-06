Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.