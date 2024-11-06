Arbitrum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.08 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $352.52 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,975,409,060 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,975,409,060 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.52695893 USD and is up 9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1028 active market(s) with $262,817,487.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

