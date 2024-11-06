Arbitrum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.08 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $352.52 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,029.58 or 0.99992089 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,794.63 or 0.98324037 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Arbitrum
Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,975,409,060 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.
Buying and Selling Arbitrum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
