AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88), RTT News reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 3,923.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.
AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 5,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About AquaBounty Technologies
