AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88), RTT News reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 3,923.57%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 5,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.