Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.39 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.81). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.81), with a volume of 358,615 shares.
Apax Global Alpha Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.15. The company has a market capitalization of £692.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.44 and a beta of 0.74.
Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,222.22%.
Insider Transactions at Apax Global Alpha
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile
Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.
