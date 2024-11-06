Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.39 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.81). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.81), with a volume of 358,615 shares.

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.15. The company has a market capitalization of £692.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In related news, insider Alexander Denny purchased 16,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £23,431.80 ($30,502.21). In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £40,032 ($52,111.43). Also, insider Alexander Denny purchased 16,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £23,431.80 ($30,502.21). 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.