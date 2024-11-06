ANyONe Protocol Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.26 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,543.92 or 0.99623260 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74,116.25 or 0.99051715 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ANyONe Protocol Profile
ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,936,179 tokens. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn.
ANyONe Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
