Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $255.31 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $255.31 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00006280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,766.16 or 0.99996929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005719 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02499402 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 332 active market(s) with $13,214,547.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.