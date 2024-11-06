Analysts Set Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PZZA stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Papa Johns International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Papa Johns International by 6.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

