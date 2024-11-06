Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Target Price at $48.20

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

OTLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of OTLK opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,832.74. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

