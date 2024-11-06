Analysts Set Expectations for PLAYSTUDIOS Q1 Earnings

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,997. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 21.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

