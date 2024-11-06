Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Position Raised by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $41.86.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

