Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 1091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.
Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.