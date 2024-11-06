Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 1091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.