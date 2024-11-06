AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.86 and last traded at $187.84, with a volume of 79149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,278,000 after buying an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,984,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

