AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after purchasing an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $182.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.