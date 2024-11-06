Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 689.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,118,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IBB opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.