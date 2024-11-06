Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 815,034 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 4,409,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,542,000 after buying an additional 1,350,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,946,000 after buying an additional 283,654 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,939,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,343 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

