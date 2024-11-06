Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.79 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

