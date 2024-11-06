American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. 952,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,933. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $32,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $17,367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15,281.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 421,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 418,393 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

