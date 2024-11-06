American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

American Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,247. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

