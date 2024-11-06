American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.580-5.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.
American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %
American Electric Power stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
American Electric Power Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Electric Power
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Discover the 3 Best-Performing Biotech IPO Stocks of 2024
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Hims & Hers: Why This Healthcare Stock’s Growth Makes It a Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Astera Labs’ Big Stock Jump: Can the Growth Be Sustained?
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.