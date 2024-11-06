American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.34 and last traded at $96.34, with a volume of 664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

