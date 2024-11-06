American Capital Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 202,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

