American Capital Advisory LLC Buys 4,006 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for 1.0% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 362,573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,283,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,284. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

