American Capital Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 73,894 Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBTG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 198,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,665. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.89 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Business Travel Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

