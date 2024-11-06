American Capital Advisory LLC Acquires 464 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Leslie Global Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 176,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $305,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.99. 387,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,159. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $91.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

