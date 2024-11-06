Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Ambev has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

