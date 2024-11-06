Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,777 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

