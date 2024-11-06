Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,626 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,544,000 after buying an additional 788,735 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,692,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 32.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,803,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,149,000 after purchasing an additional 688,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,167,000 after purchasing an additional 346,720 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $75,493,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

BDX stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.51 and a 200 day moving average of $235.12.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

