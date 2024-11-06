Amalgamated Bank Has $9.92 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $181.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.22 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 152.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

