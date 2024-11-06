Amalgamated Bank Has $13.12 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 170.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $306.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

