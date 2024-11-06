Amalgamated Bank Has $11.67 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,059.83 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,510.00 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,014.48.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

